Kenny Ellis (final arrangements)

Kenny Ellis, 83, of Mt. Pleasant, died Friday, November 8, 2019 at his residence.

A celebration of life will be held from 5-7 PM on Friday, November 15 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Friends may call after 12 Noon on Friday to sign the register.

Kenneth Dean Ellis was born November 10, 1935 in Mt. Pleasant. He was the son of William Brian and Mary Ann (Kerr) Ellis. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School. On May 2, 1954, Kenny was united in marriage to Dorothy Mae Woodsmall. Mrs. Ellis died Saturday, June 15, 2019 at her grandson’s residence in Moline, IL.

Kenny began his working career as a mechanic for the former Shafer Motors in Mt. Pleasant. He then open Ellis Auto Service on North Broadway in Mt. Pleasant until retirement only a couple of years ago.

Kenny loved to watch football and racing. In his younger years, he was the pit crew for his brother Darrell when he raced.

Those thankful for sharing in Kenny’s life include a daughter, Terri Ellis of Mt. Union, IA; a brother and his wife, Darrel and Shirley Ellis of Davenport, IA; Kenny’s grandchildren – Amin, Josh and Zach Ellis, Elizabeth Bowlin and Alisha Cook, as well as numerous great grandchildren.

Kenny is preceded in death by his wife and parents; 2 daughters – Lori Ellis and Jenny Peterson; a sister – Wanda Ford and a grandson, Silas Fraise.