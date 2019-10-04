Kenneth Lloyd Kirchner

Kenneth Lloyd Kirchner, 93, of Donnellson, passed away peacefully on Oct. 1, 2019, at Fort Madison Community Hospital.

He was born February 7, 1926, the youngest child of Anna Phillipina (Schlicher) and Charles Henry Kirchner. Other than a couple of years in the military and extensive world-wide travel, he spent his whole life on the farm handed down from his great-grandfather.

He spent two years in the Army during the Korean War. The Army was delighted to find a high-speed Morse code radio operator that they did not have to train, so he spent his service decoding spy messages from North Korea. He said they were boring. Just prior to deployment, he met the love of his life, the then Ramona Miller, at a square dance in Washington, Iowa. In order that each could celebrate Thanksgiving with their families, they were married the day after Thanksgiving, Nov 27, 1953.

He was interested in all things technical, from building the first TV antenna in Donnellson in his teens to installing a Windows operating system on their computer while in his 90s. He was also interested in travel and by his reckoning had driven a million miles on 4 different continents. He was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ and served on the Central Lee School Board. He was an Amateur Radio Operator and a licensed pilot.

Lloyd is survived by his wife Ramona, children Donald (Suzanne) of Iowa City; Julie (David) Heim of Berthoud, CO; Joyce (Benjamin) Chatterson of Gaithersburg, MD; Judy (Vernon) Trollinger of Iowa City. Grandchildren Andrew, Marianne, Matthew, Tim, Sarah, Mark, Rob, Justine, Ian, Karl, and Nicole. Greatgrandchildren Lily, Dean, Lucas, Calvin, and Alex. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and four sisters.

His body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson, Iowa for cremation.

A private family memorial service is being held with Pastor Bob Molsberry officiating.

A memorial has been established in his memory for St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Donnellson, Iowa.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com