Kenneth Leon Gillispie

Kenneth Leon Gillispie 86, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Friday, December 21, 2018, at the New London Specialty Care in New London.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 27, 2018, at the New London Christian Church in New London with Rev. Rod Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in the Forest Home Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant with full military honors conducted by the Henry County Honor Guard. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant where the family will receive friends from 5 to 7 that evening. Memorials may be directed to the Mt. Pleasant American Legion Post #58 or to the New London Christian Church.

