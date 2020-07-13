Kenneth Charles Ehrhart

Kenneth Charles Ehrhart was born December 19, 1946, in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, the son of Charles Wilkens and Vira Josephine (Kenney) Ehrhart. He graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1964, and played on the Mount Pleasant state champion football team. Ken graduated from Iowa Wesleyan University with a degree in education. He married Donna Burky they had 3 children and later divorced. He married to Nancy Schwartz and had a son and later divorced. Ken lived in Mount Pleasant, Des Moines, Arizona and Florida, before returning to Iowa. He was a teacher, coach and worked in the Insurance business for many years. Ken passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Sunnybrook Assisted Living in Mount Pleasant at the age of 73 years.

Ken is survived by 2 daughters: Michelle (Mike) Everitt of Urbandale, Jennifer Oldfield of Clive; 2 sons: Joshua (Lindsey) Ehrhart of Fort Madison, Brock Ehrhart of Tempe, Arizona; 5 grandchildren; a sister Lois Drell of Sealrock, Oregon, and a brother Robert O’Hara of Greenport, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel in Mount Pleasant. The family will greet friends from 11:00 AM until time of service on Thursday. A memorial fund has been established for Iowa Wesleyan University and Iowa Donor Network.