Kenneth C. Luckey ( final arrangements)

Kenneth C. Luckey, 59, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

A Celebration of Life for Ken will be held from 2-4 PM on Saturday, November 16 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mount Pleasant. Burial will be at a later date at the St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Iowa City, IA. Friends may call after 12 Noon on Saturday to sign the register.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the Hounds Haven Basset Rescue. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com

Ken was born December 25, 1959 in Iowa City, IA. He was the son of Fred and Ella (Severa) Luckey. He graduated from Highland High School in 1977. He was united in marriage to Ann Dean. During their married years, Ken and Ann raised and were “foster parents” for several Basset Hounds. Ann died in April of 2013. He then united with his life partner Carmel Jalinski.

For 30 years, Ken was a Process Technician for Jabil (formerly Nypro) of Mt. Pleasant. He was a member of the NRA. He enjoyed fishing – most especially at Lake Rathbun, hunting and woodworking.

Those thankful for sharing in Ken’s life include his life partner, Carmel Jalinski of Mt. Pleasant; his mother, Ella Luckey of Hannibal, MO; a step daughter – Cordelia Vallombroso of Mt. Pleasant and 2 brothers and their wives – Phillip and Mary Luckey of Bossier City, LA and Brian and Carol Luckey of Hannibal, MO.

Ken’s father Fred precedes him in death.