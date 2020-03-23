Keith Wayne Boley

Keith Wayne Boley, 90, of Keosauqua, Iowa passed away on March 21, 2020 at Van Buren County Hospital. He was born on June 26, 1929 to James Nicholas and Hazel June Hill Boley in rural Birmingham, Iowa. He graduated from Birmingham High School with the class of 1946. Wayne was a veteran of the United States Army, having served 2 years in Germany as a Cook during the Korean Conflict. After his honorable discharge, he met Maxine Miller while hauling milk for Farmer’s Creamery in Keosauqua. Wayne and Maxine were married on November 10, 1956. In 1959, the couple moved to the Lebanon area where they raised three children and farmed for several years.

Wayne and Maxine owned and operated Boley Fertilizer and Chemical for 20 years. In addition, they owned Keosauqua Car Wash and Keosauqua Laundromat. Wayne served on the Keosauqua City Council and the Keosauqua Light and Power Board. He was a member of the Lebanon United Methodist Church and Beer-Barker Post No. 113 of the American Legion. During his retirement, he helped his son, Keith, farm and he had a large garden south of Keosauqua. Wayne really enjoyed gardening and loved to share his produce with many of his friends and family.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Maxine; two sons, Keith (Jane) Boley of Cantril, Iowa, Steven Boley of St. Petersburg, Florida; three grandchildren, Justin, Jennifer, and Jamie (Jenna); three great-grandchildren, Kaelyn, Brayden, and Brooklyn; siblings, Carl Boley, Roberta Stephenson, William Boley, Donald Boley, Nick Boley, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathryn Carruthers; three siblings, Ralph Boley, Vaunceil Stephenson, and Darleen DeRoss.

A private graveside service will be held at Lebanon Cemetery with Rev. Olympia Marcos officiating. An open visitation will be on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Pedrick Funeral Home – Keosauqua. Memorial contributions in Wayne’s honor may be made to the Lebanon United Methodist Church or Lebanon Cemetery and can be left at the funeral home or mailed to Maxine at 1404 5th St., Keosauqua, IA 52565. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.