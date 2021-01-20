Kay Book

Kay Book, 82 of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of Packwood, passed away January 19, 2021 at the Jefferson County Health Center in Fairfield.

Kay was born August 4, 1938 to Clarence “Jake” and Lucy (Clingman) Book in Linby, Ia.

He loved driving a semi and worked for Dickey’s Transport, and hauled gas for Home Oil Stations. Kay also sold Moorman Seed Corn and worked for Golden Furrow Fertilizer Co.

On June 1, 1958, Kay Warren Book and Marjorie May Doud were united in marriage.

They had 2 children, Terry and Tammy

Marge passed away on March 11, 2010 after a 30 yr. battle with MS

His son Terry passed away on Dec. 15, 2016

Kay and Marge were members of the Lockridge Saddle Club and Kay was a member of the Packwood Volunteer Fire Department.

He attended the Faith Christian Outreach Church in Mt. Pleasant.

Kay and Earlene Molkenthin were married Sep. 18, 2010

He is survived by his wife Earlene, daughter Tammy (Kim) Cordray, daughter-in-law Judy Book-Davin (Tom), stepchildren Karla (Rick)Utterback, Kevin (Vicki) Molkenthin

Kathy (Steve) Coon and Keith (Patricia) Molkenthin.

Grandchildren: Chelsi (Jarvis) Book, Matt (Amber) Book, Tyler (Kaitlin) Book, Scott (Kari) Cordray, Mindy Cordray 9 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

Kay was preceded in death by wife Marge, son Terry, parents Jake and Lucy and 5 sisters. LaVon Tuttle, Helen Terrence, Ina Sasseen, Audrey Hill and Thelma Hadley.

A private celebration of life for the immediate family will be held in honor of Kay on Fri. Jan.22. As of Kay’s request there will be no other services. The Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel is caring for Kay and his family.