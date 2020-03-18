Kay A. Kendall

Kay A. Kendall, 62, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant after a courageous battle with cancer and pancreatitis.

She was born on February 9, 1958, near Danville, Iowa the daughter of Kenneth E. & Nina M. Allison Kendall. Kay graduated from New London High School in the class of 1976. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.

Kay is survived by her children, Carlee (Robert) Marshall of Adams, Minnesota and Nathan Byrum of Birmingham, Iowa, her grandchildren, Mya & Maciah Miller, TreyShawn, Javier and Aysha Byrum, her father Kenneth and stepmother Janet Kendall, her brother Wes (Linda) Kendall, two sisters, Carolyn (Mike) Byrum and Cindy Hillyear,

along with nieces, nephews and friends.

According to her wishes cremation has been entrusted to the care of Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant. A celebration of Kay’s life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is handling the arrangements.