Kathy Rosanna Walljasper

Kathy Rosanna Walljasper, 60, of Saint Paul, Iowa, passed away at 10:29 a.m. Sunday, February 14, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

She was born on January 18, 1961 in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of Edward and Rosanna (Stohlmeier) Schinstock. On April 28, 1984, she married Wayne Walljasper at St. John the Baptist Church in Houghton, Iowa.

She is survived by her husband: Wayne: one daughter: Michelle Walljasper (J.D. Hoover) of Wever; one son: John Walljasper of St. Paul; two granddaughters: Suttyn and Paxstyn; three brothers: Dale (Terri) Schinstock of Urbandale, Ken Schinstock of West Point and Randy (Sharon) Schinstock of Mount Pleasant; sister-in-law: Sue Schinstock of Danville; mother-in-law: Mildred Walljasper and Aunt: Sr. Dorothy Stohlmeier. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother: Larry; sister; Joan Margaret and father-in-law: Ralph Walljasper.

Kathy was a 1980 graduate of Marquette Catholic High School. She worked at Metromail, Alaniz and Innovairre for a total of thirty-five years. She was a member of St. James the Less Catholic Church, the Altar and Rosary Society of the Church, and the Daughters of Isabella. Kathy enjoyed playing cards, reading books and especially being a grandmother.

Friends may call between 12:00 noon and 6:00 p.m. Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, Iowa.

A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 19, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church in St. Paul.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 19, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church in St. Paul with Father Dan Daron as celebrant. Mass will be lived streamed on the church Facebook page and posted on her obituary Tribute Wall on our website following the service at: www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.

Burial will be at St. James Cemetery in St. Paul.

A memorial has been established in her memory for St. James Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com. Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements.