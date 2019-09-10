Katheryn Joann Marlay

Katheryn Joann Marlay, 82, of Mount Sterling, Iowa passed on September 7, 2019 at Keosauqua Health Care Center in Keosauqua, Iowa. She was born on October 28, 1936 in Milan, Missouri to William and Kathryn Jupp Gramling. Joann married Lyle Marlay on May 19, 1954 in Columbia, Missouri. Together they raised three children, Jerry, Jo Elaine and Greg.

Joann’s love of animals was a perfect fit for her several years of work at the Keosauqua Vet clinic. She was also a bus driver for many years with the Van Buren School District. In her spare time, Joann used her expert wallpapering skills to paper across the county. Notably, she wallpapered all the rooms in the Hotel Manning at least once. Joann was a member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed quilting, making quilts for all her grandchildren. She loved horses and singing at community jam sessions in Mt Sterling and Cantril. Joann will be missed by all who knew her for her big personality and infectious laugh.

She is survived by her husband, Lyle; a daughter, Jo Elaine (Bruce) Eichelberger of Wayland, Iowa; two sons, Jerry (Leanne) Marlay of Clinton, Missouri, Greg (Anita) Marlay of Camdenton, Missouri; 8 grandchildren, Laina Eichelberger, Lee (Becky) Eichelberger, Lindsay Eichelberger (Peter Bowman), Carson (Kate) Marlay, Kyle Marlay, Troy Marlay, Alexis (Kevin) Ool, Lindy (Lance) Henke; and 8 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Kathryn Gramling; a brother, Wendel Gramling; and a nephew, Douglas Gramling.

A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Oakwood Cemetery in Milan, Missouri. Visitation will open at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 with family present to greet friends from 5-7:00 p.m. at Pedrick Funeral Home – Keosauqua. Memorial contributions in Joann’s honor may be made to Noah’s Ark Animal Foundation because of Joann’ love for animals. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.