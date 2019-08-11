Karen Ann Walton

Karen Ann Walton, 81, of Farmington, Iowa, passed away at 4:00 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at her home in Farmington.

She was born January 5, 1938 in Elberon, Iowa, the daughter of Wilfred and Emma (Vileta) Homolar. On June 14, 1959 she married Donald D. Walton in Elberon, Iowa. He preceded her in death on March 21, 2013.

Survivors include her two sons: Gregory (Kathy) Walton of Granger, Iowa and Charles (Nicole) Walton of Altoona, Iowa; one daughter Marla (Mike) Hansen of Irving, Texas; seven grandchildren: Gwendolyn (Kyle) Martin, Annabella Walton, Austin (Savanah) Hansen, Dakota Hansen, Zach Hansen, Reno Hansen ,and Tiffani Hansen; one great granddaughter: Sadie; one sister: Janice (Dick) Pooley and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son: David Jon; her granddaughter: Rachael Emmabeth; her sister: Kathleen Gingrich; her brother- and sister-in-law: Martin and Wilma Owens; and her niece: Sally Hawkins.

Karen received her teaching certificate from Iowa Teachers College in Cedar Falls, Iowa. She worked as a teacher in La Porte City, Iowa and at Harmony Community School District. Later, Karen was the Farmington librarian and together with her husband, owned and operated the Emporium in Farmington. She was a member of the Farmington United Methodist Church, PEO, Cemetery Board, Mobile United Methodist Ministries, United Methodist Women and many community Bible studies. She was active with the Farmington Arts Council and the Pink Closet. Karen enjoyed traveling with the Branson Bunch. She could also be found with friends and church members at hamburger night or prayer breakfast at the Bridge Cafe. Karen was known for her beautiful handwriting and hand written, hand made cards. Her cranberry muffins and butter horn rolls were often the highlight of family meals and community dinners. She enjoyed reading, sitting outside in the sunshine, gardening, and tending to her flowers. She especially loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Friends may call after 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Schmitz-Lynk Funeral Home in Farmington, Iowa. The family will meet with friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. that evening.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 16, 2019 at Farmington United Methodist Church with Pastor Nancy St. Clair officiating.

Burial will be at the Greenglade Cemetery in Farmington.

Memorials may be made in her memory to the Farmington United Methodist Church or the Farmington EMTs.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzlynkfuneralhomes.com.

Schmitz-Lynk Funeral Home in Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements.