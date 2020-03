Juveniles Arrested for Burglary and Trespassing

On March 17, 2020, at approximately 6:25PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 500 block of East Pioneer Avenue in Salem for a report of juveniles burglarizing vehicles. Upon investigation, three juveniles were located, taken into custody and charged with multiple counts of vehicle burglary 3rd degree (aggravated misdemeanor) and trespassing (simple misdemeanor).