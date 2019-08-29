Juvenile Connected to Car Burglaries and Stolen Vehicle

On 8/28/19 at 00:45 hours, a female juvenile ran away from the Christamore House located at 905 S Iris St in Mt Pleasant. At approximately 1:09 hours, the Mt Pleasant Police were notified of the runaway. During the early morning hours, several vehicles were entered and items stolen. A car was subsequently stolen nearby the other car burglaries.

On 8/29/19, the female was located in Ft Madison and returned to the Christamore House. A subsequent interview determined that the female had entered numerous vehicle, and stolen the car. The female cooperated and told officers where the stolen car and items could be located in Ft Madison. Numerous charges will be filed.

The Mt Pleasant PD was assisted by the Ft Madison Police Dept.