June R. Pedrick

June R. Pedrick, 85, of Keosauqua, departed this life at 9:26 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Keosauqua Health Care Center. She was born on May 24, 1934, at home in Bingham, Maine to Wilder C. and Lephie Lawyerson Rollins.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Christ United Methodist Church in Douds, with Reverends Olympia Marcos and Robert G. Farr officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Moriah Cemetery north of Douds. Visitation will open at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua with family present from 4:00-7:00 p.m., followed by an Eastern Star service. Memorial may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, American Legion Auxiliary Girls State, and Friends of Lacey. Memorials may be left at the funeral home or church or mailed to P.O. Box 513, Keosauqua, Iowa 52565. Pedrick Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

June married Robert Pedrick of Douds, Iowa, on Sept. 10, 1955, at the First Congregational Church in Bingham, Maine. June graduated from Bingham High School as salutatorian in 1952. She played basketball, softball, and was a delegate to Dirigo Girls State. Following high school, she attended Fisher Junior College in Boston, a two-year secretarial school, becoming secretary to the college president after her graduation. While in Boston, June attended First Baptist Church, where she met her future husband. Bob was serving in the Navy in Boston at this time. After their marriage, June and Bob lived in Chicago while Bob attended mortuary school. Meanwhile, June worked as a secretary at Northwestern University Law School. Following Bob’s graduation, the couple moved to Douds, where they lived until they moved to Keosauqua in 1985. June was a life-long assistant to Bob in the funeral homes in Douds and Keosauqua. She was active in Christ United Methodist Church in Douds, serving in many different roles: Sunday school and Bible school director and teacher; officer of UMW, youth group leader, choir member, and numerous committees. In her community, she was a 60-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Douds, and later, Ollie, chapters. She also was the Grand Chaplain of the Grand Chapter of Iowa, O.E.S. June held various offices at the local, county, and district levels in the American Legion Auxiliary and enjoyed serving as a counselor at Hawkeye Girls’ State. In addition, June was an active member and officer of PEO Chapter I of Keosauqua, Daughters of the American Revolution, Trees Forever, Friends of Lacey, and a chair of the daffodil drive for the American Cancer Society. June loved nature and spent many happy hours walking the trails in Lacey Keosauqua State Park. She loved looking for wildflowers and four-leaf clovers. June was known for her homemade pies and ice cream. She was also a sports fan: she loved playing tennis, well into her seventies, riding her bike, watching the Boston Red Sox and her grandchildren in their sports at Van Buren. She had a lovely singing voice, and performed duets with her friend, Marilyn Smith, at many funerals, weddings, church, and community events. Perhaps most of all, she was known for her ready smile and hugs for everyone she met. Remaining to cherish her memory are her husband, Robert, of Keosauqua; daughter, Kathleen Humble and her husband, Monte, of rural Birmingham; son James Pedrick and his wife, Gwen, of Douds; her grandchildren Adam Humble and his wife, Erin, of Mount Pleasant; Emily Willett and her husband, Brent, of Ankeny; Stephen Pedrick and his wife, Afton, of Fairfield; and David Pedrick of Atlanta, Georgia; her great grandchildren Aiden and Emma Humble and Kate Willett; her sister, Loann Thomas, of Topsham, Maine; and her nieces, Lisa Thomas and Lori Dana, also of Maine; other relatives, and many friends.

Her parents and a brother-in-law, Gordon Thomas, preceded her in death.