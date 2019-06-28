June 30 – July 6, 2019

June 30 – July 6, 2019Written by Lora Roth on June 28, 2019
Happy Birthday
06/30/19 – Wini Wilt
06/30/19 – Marilyn Leichty
07/01/19 – Connie Fuhrer
07/01/19 – Jeremy Wesely
07/01/19 – Haley Leu
07/01/19 – Jeremy & Jason Wesely
07/02/19 – Ashley Krogmeier – 30
07/02/19 – Hobe Dickey
07/02/19 – Nancy Tomatich
07/03/19 – Toi Mills
07/03/19 – Ian Bacher
07/04/19 – Gage Goody
07/05/19 – Damien Bergess – 9
07/06/19 – Allison Humphreys – 14
07/06/19 – Shane Krogmeier – 38
Happy Anniversary
06/30/19 – Chet & Janet Bain – 50
07/01/19 – Tim & Carrie Batey
07/02/19 – Jason & Lisa Goody – 25 yrs
07/09/19 – Todd & Sarah Davis – 25 yrs