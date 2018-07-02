JUNE 2018 WEATHER REVIEW

The month of June was warmer and wetter than normal that led to some good looking crops and lots of lawn mowing. The average high temperature for the month was 85 degrees, the average for June is 81 degrees. The hottest day was 93 degrees on the 19th of the month. The average low temperature was 63 degrees, three degrees warmer than normal and the coolest reading was on June 4th at 50 degrees. Some much needed rain fell in June with 6.5 inches recorded, that is 2.4 inches above normal.