July 4th Accident

On July 4, 2018, at approximately 2:04AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle rollover crash in the 1300 grid of Franklin Avenue. Upon investigation, it was determined that Rachael Stauffer 66 of Wayland, was driving south on Franklin Avenue when her vehicle (2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee) left the roadway and Stauffer lost control, resulting in the vehicle rolling over multiple times. Damages were estimated over $5,000.00 and minor injuries were reported. The Wayland Fire and Rescue Department, along with the Henry County Health Center Ambulance responded to the scene. Charge(s) are pending.