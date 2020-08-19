Judy Ann Fullenkamp

Judy Ann Fullenkamp, 60, of West Point, Iowa, passed away at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at the West Point Care Center.

Judy was born on May 15, 1960, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of Adrian “Abie” and Agnes (Bentler) Fullenkamp.

Judy was born with Down’s Syndrome. She was a joy to everyone who knew her. Her mother was once asked by a young grandchild, “Does having Judy with Down’s Syndrome make you sad as a mommy?” Her Grandma Agnes gasped at her and said “Judy is just perfect the way God made her.” And she was. Judy could lighten up every room and every person with her singing, dancing, flirting (Ouuu…you’ve got cute legs”), do martial arts, speak Judy-Spanish, boss, sass and love like no other person on this earth. Her favorite things in life were the Power Rangers, Cubs, Hank Williams and of course her friends and family.

Survivors include her five brothers: Ray (Becky) Fullenkamp, Dan (Deb) Fullenkamp of West Point, Will (Chris) Fullenkamp of Fort Madison, John (Jill) Fullenkamp of Danville, Jim (Sandra) Fullenkamp of Irving, California; two sisters: Jeanne Griswold of Fort Madison, JoAnn (Danny) Lampe of West Point; one sister-in-law: Carol Fullenkamp of West Point; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother: Ron Fullenkamp; one brother-in-law: Pat Griswold and many loving aunts and uncles.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hope Haven, who took such great care of Judy throughout a large part of her life. They would also like to thank the staff at West Point Care Center and Fort Madison Community Hospital Hospice, for their wonderful care of Judy in her last month of life.

Friends may call from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, with Father Dennis Hoffman as celebrant.

Those attending will be required to wear a mask and social distance.

A burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in West Point.

A memorial is established in her memory for Hope Haven Development Center.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.