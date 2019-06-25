Judith K. Gholson Noble (final arrangements)

Judith K. Gholson Noble, 69, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at her home.

According to her wishes cremation has been entrusted to Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant and no services will be held at this time. Burial will be held at a later date at the Green Mound Cemetery, rural Trenton.

