Judith K. Gholson Noble (final arrangements)Written by Theresa Rose on June 25, 2019
Judith K. Gholson Noble, 69, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at her home.
According to her wishes cremation has been entrusted to Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant and no services will be held at this time. Burial will be held at a later date at the Green Mound Cemetery, rural Trenton.
