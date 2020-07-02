Judith Ethel Lear

Judith Ethel Lear, 80, of New London, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at her home.

She was born March 1, 1940 in Detroit, Michigan. She was put in an orphanage at a very early age. She married Donald Michael Lear, Sr. He died in 2000.

Judith attended high school and a beauty academy in Detroit; then in her late 40’s she got her GED at Pratt Community College in Pratt, Kansas. She and her mother owned and operated a beauty shop in Detroit. She was a member of New London Christian Church.

She was very artistic; enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, gardening and canning, reading and music; loving on her family; and according to her children, she was the best homemaker ever.

Survivors include her children; Michael Lear Jr. of Kansas, Laura Lear (Nickie Paulk) of Louisiana, Tina Jenkins of New London, Katie (Neal) Lear-Worden of Larned, Kansas; grandchildren, Amber Jenkins, Judith Abigail Lear, Charlotte Worden, Damien Nelson, and Bella Fox, Sterling Lear, Kory Lear and Curtis Lear.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Toby Sappington, and brother Bob Derrick.

According to her wishes, her body has been donated to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program. There will be no formal services at Elliott Chapel, New London. Memorials may be sent to Tina Jenkins, 301 S. Ash, New London, Iowa 52645. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.