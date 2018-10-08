Journey House Ribbon Cutting

The Domestic Violence Intervention Program (DVIP) and the Burlington Area YMCA Domestic Violence

Shelter are proud to unveil Journey House, a Transitional Housing unit to support victim/survivors of

domestic violence in the greater Burlington area, on October 9th at 430 pm. The partnership between these

two organizations has allowed the YMCA and DVIP to expand comprehensive services to victim/survivors

throughout the area. As the transitional housing unit location is confidential this ribbon cutting ceremony

and celebration will be hosted by DVIP at their public office located at Apple Tree Museum, 1616 Dill Street,

Burlington, IA.

This announcement comes at the beginning of Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). According to

the CDC 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men will be affected by domestic violence in their lifetime. According to

statistics obtained among those who have utilized DVIP’s services, 67% of clients were able to find

permanent housing and 96% of clients reported feeling safer because of DVIP. By working in partnership with

the Burlington Area YMCA to expand the services available in the Des Moines county area through the

opening of Journey House DVIP will be able to provide safe transitional housing to even more clients.

Through these efforts both organizations will be able to not only expand but also improve the level of service

they are able to provide to victim/ survivors who are seeking safety and dignity during their time of need.

DVIP, the Greater Burlington Area Chamber and Burlington Area YMCA invite the community to a ribbon

cutting, open house, and celebration on October 9th from 4‐530 pm.

DVIP serves 8 counties in Southeastern Iowa. Johnson, Iowa, Cedar, Washington, Henry, Van Buren, Des

Moines, and Lee counties. DVIP served over 1700 men, women, and children throughout our service region in

the past year. In the Des Moines County DVIP provided over 950 crisis services to victim/survivors of intimate

partner violence, dating violence, stalking, human trafficking, and domestic violence. These free and

confidential services include a 24‐hour toll‐free crisis line, 24‐hour emergency shelter, medical and legal

advocacy, housing assistance, youth and family support groups, and community education opportunities.

For a complete listing of Domestic Violence Awareness Month events or to learn more about DVIP please visit

dvipiowa.org. The services offered by the Domestic Violence Intervention Program are free and confidential,

toll‐free hotline 800.373.1043.