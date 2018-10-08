Journey House Ribbon Cutting

Journey House Ribbon CuttingWritten by Theresa Rose on October 8, 2018
The Domestic Violence Intervention Program (DVIP) and the Burlington Area YMCA Domestic Violence
Shelter are proud to unveil Journey House, a Transitional Housing unit to support victim/survivors of
domestic violence in the greater Burlington area, on October 9th at 430 pm. The partnership between these
two organizations has allowed the YMCA and DVIP to expand comprehensive services to victim/survivors
throughout the area. As the transitional housing unit location is confidential this ribbon cutting ceremony
and celebration will be hosted by DVIP at their public office located at Apple Tree Museum, 1616 Dill Street,
Burlington, IA.
This announcement comes at the beginning of Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). According to
the CDC 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men will be affected by domestic violence in their lifetime. According to
statistics obtained among those who have utilized DVIP’s services, 67% of clients were able to find
permanent housing and 96% of clients reported feeling safer because of DVIP. By working in partnership with
the Burlington Area YMCA to expand the services available in the Des Moines county area through the
opening of Journey House DVIP will be able to provide safe transitional housing to even more clients.
Through these efforts both organizations will be able to not only expand but also improve the level of service
they are able to provide to victim/ survivors who are seeking safety and dignity during their time of need.
DVIP, the Greater Burlington Area Chamber and Burlington Area YMCA invite the community to a ribbon
cutting, open house, and celebration on October 9th from 4‐530 pm.
DVIP serves 8 counties in Southeastern Iowa. Johnson, Iowa, Cedar, Washington, Henry, Van Buren, Des
Moines, and Lee counties. DVIP served over 1700 men, women, and children throughout our service region in
the past year. In the Des Moines County DVIP provided over 950 crisis services to victim/survivors of intimate
partner violence, dating violence, stalking, human trafficking, and domestic violence. These free and
confidential services include a 24‐hour toll‐free crisis line, 24‐hour emergency shelter, medical and legal
advocacy, housing assistance, youth and family support groups, and community education opportunities.
For a complete listing of Domestic Violence Awareness Month events or to learn more about DVIP please visit
dvipiowa.org. The services offered by the Domestic Violence Intervention Program are free and confidential,
toll‐free hotline 800.373.1043.