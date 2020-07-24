Joshua J. Fillinger

Joshua J. Fillinger, 42, of Lockridge passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Friends may call on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant from 2 to 7 p.m. The family will not be present. According to his wishes cremation will follow the viewing. Burial will be held at a later date in the Lockridge Cemetery. A memorial has been established in his memory for the education of his children.

