Jonathan Jeffrey McBeth

Jonathan Jeffrey McBeth, 43, of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of New London, died Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his home.

A celebration of life for Jeff McBeth will be 10:00 Friday at Elliott Chapel, New London with Pastor Nathan Cooper officiating. Visitation will begin at noon Thursday with the family receiving friends from 5 – 7 PM.

In his memory, a memorial has been established for his children.