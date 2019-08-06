Joint IW & MP Homecoming Parade

It just so happens that this year Mt. Pleasant Homecoming and Iowa Wesleyan University Homecoming are at the same time. And plans are in the works for one parade celebrating both. Associate principal at the high school Mike Wilson said he will be meeting with IW to work out the details but right now the plan is to hold the parade Friday, September 27 at 3 pm. Mr. Wilson said the idea started as conversation out in the community. Folks thought one parade would be better from the standpoint of city and police plus it would be a show of community building. According to Mr. Wilson the district school board thought it was a good idea so Supt. Henriksen gave the go ahead to start the planning process.