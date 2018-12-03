“JOIN US IN PLEASANTVILLE” MOUNT PLEASANT TO HOST A HOLIDAY PARADE

As announced last week, the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance is planning a Holiday Parade on Thursday, December 6 at 4:00 pm in downtown Mount Pleasant . You might see the Grinch wandering around downtown, but Santa will be sure to save the day as he arrives to greet the kids at the end of the parade!

“We are so excited to host a holiday parade” said Kristi Ray of the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance. “This parade celebrates everything that makes Mount Pleasant special.”

This year’s parade is a time to celebrate our people. John and Susie Kuhens will serve as this year’s Grand Marshalls. We have students and community leaders from all over Henry County. We have business entries that will light up the skies with decorated vehicles. We have queens and kids, horses and carriages. And of course, there will be music. Some of the Iowa Wesleyan University music students will be in the parade and the Mount Pleasant High School award winning marching band has a special treat for all to enjoy.

The parade will begin on Jefferson behind the Methodist Church and will head south on Jefferson to Monroe Street. They will turn and go one block east to Main Street. The parade proceeds back north to the church and will end at Saunders Street. The beautiful Central Park in downtown Mount Pleasant will be the perfect place to watch for Santa to arrive!

But the fun doesn’t end with the parade. Immediately following the parade, the annual Main Street Mount Pleasant Holiday on Main will take place with Santa visits, shopping, food and fun. There will also be a Vendor Blender on the 3rd floor of the Union Block Building to do some Christmas shopping and lots of good deals from our downtown retailers that will be open that evening.