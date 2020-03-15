John Lester Hobson

John Lester Hobson, 87, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at his home in Mt. Pleasant.

He was born on July 20, 1932, at Eldora, Iowa the son of Pleasant Ellis & Rosa Della Brindle Hobson. He was united in marriage to Lola Haberkamp on September 6, 1957, at the Peace Reformed Church in Garner, Iowa. John served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. John graduated from Iowa State with a Bachelor of Science Degree on February 25, 1961, in Agricultural Engineering. He went on to work at John Deere in Dubuque then later to J. I. Case in Burlington. He later moved to Mt. Pleasant where he owned Mid-America Engineering. John was an excellent welder, loved to restore old cars, attending swap meets, and spending time outdoors. He was a member of the Congregational United Church of Christ in Danville, Iowa, where he served as deacon and treasurer.

John is survived by his wife Lola of 62 years, and his children, Linda (Steve) Mackin of Bellevue, Washington and Steve (Shea) Hobson of Mt. Pleasant, three grandchildren, Logan Mackin, Mike Hobson and Alexis Hobson and one great grandson, Carl, two brothers, Bob Hobson of Hillman, Minnesota, Bill Hobson of Marshalltown, Iowa and two sisters, Ruth Holm of Sarasota, Florida and Betty Kearns of Palmetto, Florida.

John was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Carroll Hobson.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Danville. Burial will be in the Jagger Cemetery, rural Danville. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant where the family will be present from 4 to 7 p.m. that evening. Memorials may be directed to the Make-A-Wish Foundation in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is handling the arrangements.