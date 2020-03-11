John “Johnny” Martin

John “Johnny” Martin, 73, of Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at his home. He was born in Ft. Madison, January 6, 1947 to Merlin and Louise Boecker Martin. He attended Mt. Pleasant High School and was of the Baptist faith.

Johnny served in the Navy from 1965 – 1969 and was aboard the USS Orleck during the Vietnam Conflict. For 33 years, he worked construction for H. Eugene Smith Construction.

He was a Cubs fan, enjoyed football and NASCAR, like to mushroom hunt, camp and fish and spend time with his family. He especially enjoyed helping other people.

Survivors include his children; Melissa (Shawn) Johnson of Canada, Thomas James Martin and Tina Rene Martin, both of Mt. Pleasant, and Andrea Rose Martin (Kyle Rossman) of Columbus Junction; nine grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; sisters, Linda (Don) Messer of Washington, Iowa, Yvonne (Nathan) Kerr of Morning Sun, Gloria (Robert) Wageman of Michigan; one brother James Martin of New London and brother-in-law Doyle Dunn of Mt. Pleasant. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Thomas Neil Martin; sister Patricia Dunn and grandson Dayton.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to a 10:00 AM celebration of life service, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Elliott Chapel. Pastor Troy Weigert will officiate with military rites by the Henry County Honor Guard. According to his wishes his body will be cremated following the service and inurnment will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant at a later date. Immediately following the service the family will receive friends at the chapel with light refreshments. A memorial has been established for the Veteran’s Hospital in Iowa City. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.