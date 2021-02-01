Johanna Esther Pidgeon

Johanna Esther Pidgeon, 89, of Salem, died Friday, January 30, 2021, at New London Specialty Care in New London, Iowa.



Family and friends may call from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mount Pleasant. Due to COVID restrictions, the family will not be present. The immediate family will have a private funeral service for Johanna at the Salem Friends Church. Interment will be in the Salem South Cemetery.



Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to Salem Friends Church or Salem First Responders. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com