Joe P. DeHart

Joe P. DeHart, 93, of Keosauqua, Iowa, passed away on February 4, 2020, at Keosauqua Health Care Center. He was born on June 9, 1926, in Van Buren County, Iowa, to Dwight and Pearl Peacock DeHart. Joe married Shirley Jack on November 19, 1945, in Keokuk, Iowa.

Joe served as a member of the United States Army Air Force during World War II. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Van Buren County where he was a farmer. Joe was a founding member of the Keosauqua Flying Club and assisted with building the airport. He was a member of the Beer-Barker Post No. 113 American Legion, a 50 year member of Mason’s Keosauqua Lodge No. 10 A.F. & A.M., and an active member of Center Chapel United Methodist Church where he served on the board and in many other leadership roles. Joe and Shirley enjoyed playing cards and Western-style square dancing.

He is survived by six children, Doug (Bobbie) DeHart of Keosauqua, Bill (Karen) DeHart of Runnells, Steve (Toni) DeHart of Keosauqua, Judy (Matt) Manning of Keosauqua, Janet (Jerry) Jensen of Ankeny, Jill (Terry) Louth of Birmingham; 14 grandchildren, Rick DeHart, Jason DeHart, Michelle (DeHart) Pagliai, Kris DeHart, Monica (DeHart) Heard, Allison DeHart, Stephanie (DeHart) Vannevel, Nathan Manning, Amanda (Manning) Maras, Andrew Manning, Ashley (Calhoun) Rathjen, Jake Louth, Zach Louth; seventeen great-grandchildren; and a brother, Larry DeHart. Joe will be dearly missed by his family and remembered for his strong work ethic and his willingness to help people in need.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dwight and Pearl DeHart; wife, Shirley; a grandson, Colby Calhoun; and siblings, Blaine DeHart and Minona Mueller.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2019, at the Keosauqua United Methodist Church with Pastor Mary Kathryn Hart officiating. Family will be present to greet friends on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the Keosauqua United Methodist Church. Burial will be Center Chapel Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Joe’s honor may be made to Van Buren County School Athletic Association or the Keosauqua Food Pantry. Memorial contributions can be left at the service or mailed c/o Judy Manning at 502 Franklin St., Keosauqua, Iowa 52565. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.