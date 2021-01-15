Jessie Gail Adams

Jessie Gail Adams, 93, of Blue Grass, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, January 14, 2021. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Winfield. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Winfield Scott Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Genesis Hospice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Jessie Gail Doudna was born on December 14, 1927, in Osage, Iowa the daughter of Vern I. and Jessie (Benton) Doudna. She was a graduate of Columbus Junction Community Schools where she was the head cheerleader. Following high school, Gail attended Iowa Wesleyan College in Mt. Pleasant, majoring in art and she was a cheerleader and member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. On June 14, 1948, Gail was united in marriage to Eugene B. Adams in Columbus Junction. Gail did commercial artwork and was known in the Quad City area as an artist and horsewoman, publishing many articles. She attended the Presbyterian Church in Blue Grass. Gail was the founder and secretary for the Midwest Horseman’s Association and a founder and the first President of the Iowa American Albino Horse Club. Gail loved to spend time training and showing horses, writing poetry, drawing cartoons and painting in oil and acrylic. She and her husband also enjoyed ballroom dancing.

Gail will be deeply missed by her children, Gage D. Adams of Blue Grass and Sammi Jo Luse and husband, Richard of Marshalltown; seven grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Gail was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Joseph Doudna and Russell Doudna and sister, LaVern VanSyoc.