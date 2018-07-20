Jerry Lee Burdette, Sr.,

Jerry Lee Burdette, Sr., 77, of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at 9:36 p.m. Thursday, July 19, 2018 at his home in Donnellson.

Born March 25, 1941 in Fort Madison, Iowa, the son of Delbert Elihue and Ruby Katherine (Wagner) Burdette. On July 13, 1963 he married Jeanette Helena Legg in West Covina, California.

Survivors include his wife: Jeanette of Donnellson; four children: Jerry Burdette, Jr. of Donnellson, Jim (Shari) Burdette of Argyle, Jesse (Tammi) Burdette of Donnellson and Jason (Tawnya) Burdette of Donnellson; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren and one sister: Barb (John) Nelson of Donnellson. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and and daughter-in-law: Julie Burdette.

Jerry was a graduate of Donnellson High School. He was a United States Navy veteran having served four years during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Jerry worked as a superintendent for Crandons Paper Mill. He was a member of Embury United Methodist Church and the Goldwing Road Riders. Jerry enjoyed riding mules and motorcycles, camping, woodworking and his dogs.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon Sunday, July 22, 2018 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson where the family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. that afternoon.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 23, 2018 at Embury United Methodist Church at Rural Donnellson with Nancy St. Clair officiating.

Burial will be at Embury Cemetery, rural Donnellson with full military rites presented by the Donnellson American Legion Post #474.

A memorial has been established in his memory for Embury Church.

A memorial has been established in his memory for Embury Church.