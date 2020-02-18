Jerome (Jerry) F. Baxter

Jerome (Jerry) F. Baxter, 72, of Topeka, Kansas and formerly of Mt. Pleasant entered into rest on Thursday, February 13, 2020, Topeka, Kansas.

Jerry was born on January 4, 1948, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of James Gregory and Lois Eileen (Bauer) Baxter. Jerry attended Mt. Pleasant schools before enlisting in the United States Navy, served March 1965 – December 1968. His ships included USS McCloy, USS Cascade, USS Beatty, and USS Gearing.

Jerry was married to Deanna Hotle, 1969-1990, bringing two children, Shon and Rachelle into their lives. He was united with Deb Johnson on June 23, 1993.

Jerry worked several jobs following his father’s footsteps (electrician, foreman, carpenter, etc.) throughout the Mt. Pleasant and Burlington areas. He later moved to Topeka, Kansas, becoming Maintenance Director for SE Kansas Kwik Shops. He was also a professional Truck Driver-Owner/Operator for 40+ years. Jerry’s love in life was #1 FAMILY, boating, camping, and fishing.

Jerry is survived by his wife Deb of 27 years; his five children, Shon (Michelle) Baxter, Rachelle (Robert) Wixom, Brandon Deck, Jeff (Deborah) Deck, and Joe (Catherine) Welcher, his thirteen grandchildren, Samantha and Rebecca Baxter, Emily Miller, Cassie and Ali Wixom, Leah Baxter, Alex Fitzwater, Stacey, Rachelle, Catherine, and Ethan Deck, and Joseph and Tessa Welcher and five great-grandchildren.; ten brothers and sisters, Jimmie (Donna) Baxter, Joe (Connie) Baxter, Dianne (Mark) Chrisinger, Judy (Denny) Bozarth, Mike (Namora) Baxter, Randy (Vivian) Baxter, Greg Baxter, Lynda (Ron) Crawford, Sherry Nelson, and Brian Baxter, his mother-in-law, Peggy Sempf, his brother-in-law Donald (Theresa) McMullin and sister-in-law Toni Sempf (Dwayne Woodson), and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and his best friend Bill Taylor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and one sister.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant with Pastor Nancy Asby officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home. Military Honors will be conducted by Henry County Honor Guard. Following the service there will be a luncheon at the Moose Lodge 108 N Saunders Ave Mt. Pleasant.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com