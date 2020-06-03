Jeremy Scott Claman

Jeremy Scott Claman, 46, of Farmington, Iowa, passed away at 2:08 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.

He was born on February 24, 1974, the son of Charles and Rhonda (Gay) Claman.

Survivors include two daughters: Danielle Blint of Fort Madison and MeKenna Claman of Fort Madison; one son: Liam Jordan; two granddaughters: Skylar Claman and Cora Blint; his parents: Charles and Rhonda of Farmington and paternal grandmother: Marion Claman of Cantril.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; paternal grandfather and one uncle.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Greenglade Cemetery in Farmington with reverend ellis andrews officiating.

Burial will be at Greenglade Cemetery in Farmington.

A memorial has been established in his memory and can be mailed the family at: Schmitz Funeral Home, P.O. Box 56, Donnellson, Iowa 52625.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzlfuneral homes.com.