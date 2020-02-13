Jerald D. Bird (final arrangements)

Jerald D. Bird, 64, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Arbor Court in Mt. Pleasant.

The funeral service for Mr. Bird will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, February 15 at the Chapel of Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Earl Swigart, Pastor, Lockridge Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery. The family will be present to receive friends from 1-1:30 PM on Saturday at the cemetery chapel. Friends may also sign the register from 9 Am to 12 Noon on Saturday at Kimzey Funeral Home, Mt. Pleasant.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to Hope Haven. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.

Jerald Douglas Bird was born February 17, 1955 in Mt. Pleasant. He was the son of Melvin Lyle and Betty Jean (Messer) Bird. He attended school in Mt. Pleasant. Jerald was a longtime employee of Hope Haven. He also worked for a time at Tenco in Ottumwa when he resided there.

Jerald was a member of First Baptist Church, Mt. Pleasant. He often enjoyed a refreshing Pepsi while watching game shows, especially Family Feud and Wheel of Fortune. He read the Bible often and had a genuine fondness for board games, puppies and kittens.

Those thankful for sharing in Jerald’s life include his father Melvin of Mt. Pleasant; a brother, Michael Bird of Des Moines and a host of friends.

His mother, step mother Ruth Robinson Bird and grandparents precede Jerald in death.