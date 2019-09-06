Jefferson Street Update

Jones Contracting sealed joints in the new pavement on S. Jefferson Street Friday morning. Late Friday new concrete on S. Jefferson opened back up to the homeowners in the construction area. Temporary rock will be placed in the driveways for access over the weekend. Jones Contracting will be pouring driveways back in the new pavement area in the coming week.

Kinney & Sons will continue installing storm sewer along the East side of S. Jefferson St. up to S. Webster St. Homeowners will still be allowed access to their properties. The Utilities finished their watermain relocation Wednesday September 4th at Yocum Lane.

It was an interesting week finding another storm sewer coming down the North side of Yocum Lane. We also discovered the storm sewer that was thought to have ran between a manhole on E. side of Jefferson St. S. of Front St. to Webster St. did but not directly. It curved across S. Jefferson St. to the West side and then back to the East side and not in good enough shape to leave under the new pavement. So it is now being replaced with new HDPE pipe.