Jefferson Street Re-Construction Project Getting Started

The long awaited reconstruction of South Jefferson St. will be starting soon. The traffic Control signs will start going up next week May 13th to May 17th. One of the first construction activities will be Kinney & Sons clearing brush and trees between South St. & Yocum Lane.

For the first Phase of the construction crews will be setting up traffic signals South of South St. and at the South side of Corry Court. They will rebuild this section of roadway half width and will rebuild the South Bound Lane first. It will be rebuilt from the South end of the Project South of South St. to the center line of Corry Court. During this phase all traffic off Corry Court will have to travel North on Jefferson only. During this phase traffic will be shut off onto South St. from Jefferson St. This is for safety reasons. They don’t want someone pulling off South St. into the path of someone traveling North or South on Jefferson. Traffic will always be allowed access to Mt Pleasant from the Oakland Mills Road. The traffic signals will not be put into service right away but are to be installed the later part of the week of May 13th to May 17th.

Once the West side of South Jefferson St. is completed the traffic will be moved over onto this section and the reconstruction of the North Bound lane will begin. All traffic entering or exiting will travel on Jefferson St. Access to South St. will stay shut off until the first phase of Construction is completed. Once both lanes are poured up to the center of Corry Court. South Jefferson will be shut off to the North completely except for homeowners within the work zone. These homeowners will be worked with on an individual basis for access.

All Traffic from Corry Court South on S. Jefferson St and Oakland Mills Road will Detour onto South St.to Main St. to get to uptown Mt Pleasant after the first Phase is completed. Estimating 2 to 3 weeks to complete the first Phase.