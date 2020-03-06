Jefferson County Attorney Warns Against Possible Con Man

In District Court for Jefferson County, Iowa, there are now two felony theft cases pending against Roger Lee Manning of Birmingham, Iowa. There are facts surrounding the filing of these charges that should be made public in order to ensure the safety of the public and to prevent further criminal harm by the Defendant Mr. Manning.

Roger Lee Manning is a 64 year old man living in Birmingham, Iowa. On February 14, 2020, Mr. Manning was criminally charged in Jefferson County with one count of Theft in the First Degree. This charge arises from allegations that Mr. Manning obtained services and/or property in excess of $10,000 in value by passing a check knowing the check would not be honored by the bank. Theft in the First Degree is a Class C felony and carries a maximum sentence of ten years incarceration.

Mr. Manning was placed on pre-trial supervision to the 8th Judicial District Department of Corrections. On March 5, 2020, Mr. Manning was again arrested at the Department of Corrections office by Fairfield police officers on a warrant for Theft in the First Degree relating to an entirely separate incident. In this second case, Mr. Manning allegedly passed a check in the amount of $16,000 in order to repay a loan that was given to him in order to purchase real property, knowing that this check would not be honored by the financial institution.

Roger Lee Manning is a confidence-man. He has gained the trust of members of this community by holding himself out to be a wealthy benefactor, a patron of the arts and a generous donor to benevolent causes throughout Jefferson County and beyond. Members of the public are advised: If a story sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Mr. Manning filed a sworn financial affidavit in his criminal case stating he has a total income of $1,000 per month, and made $12,000 in the past twelve months. A Jefferson County Court found Mr. Manning to be indigent, at or below 125% of the poverty guidelines set by the court, and appointed a court-appointed attorney to him. According to his own affidavit, Roger Lee Manning is not a millionaire.

Persons with information regarding fraud, theft, or other criminal acts involving Mr. Manning are advised to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency or the Jefferson County Attorney’s office.

A criminal charge is only an accusation and the Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless found guilty in a Court of Law.