Jeff Thompson, 61, of Adrian, Mo., died Wednesday evening, October 14, 2020, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Overland Park, Kansas. He was born March 23, 1959, the son of George Lloyd Thompson and Sharon Louise (Corum) Thompson. On July 31, 1982, in Mt. Pleasant Iowa, he married Meshelle Dee (Ledbetter) and she survives of the home. Jeff was a 1977 graduate of Raytown South High School. While earning his Associate Accounting Degree, he played college baseball as a pitcher for Longview Community College. He also played alongside his brother, Greg, at Southwest Baptist University while earning his Bachelor of Education Degree. Following graduation, Jeff began his coaching and education career at Bolivar High School, teaching science and coaching football, basketball, and baseball. After moving to Iowa, he worked for the Parks and Recreation Department of Mt. Pleasant for 13 years. In addition to managing the program, he coached youth sports, including Little League teams for his young sons, Wes and Scott, who were learning to love sports just as much as their father. After moving back to Missouri, he earned a Master’s Degree in Education Administration from William Woods University and continued teaching and coaching in Avilla, Carl Junction, and Liberal. Coaching his sons and nephews during their high school football careers in Carl Junction was a career highlight for Jeff and a time cherished by all of the Thompson men. He had also coached for the Joplin Crusaders and was currently teaching Science and coaching football for the Butler Junior High Bears, who held a very special place in his heart and were on his mind even while in the hospital. He had been a member of Oakland Mills Community Church in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa and Forest Park Baptist Church in Joplin, Mo. In addition to serving as a Deacon, Jeff was also a leader and commander for the Awana children’s program at Oakland Mills and Forest Park. He was currently attending Adrian Christian Church in Adrian, Mo. A man of few words, Jeff’s gentle leadership and guidance will be greatly missed by his family, friends, former players, and students. Leaving a legacy of faithfulness to God and a love for his family, “Grandpa Jeff” will be greatly missed, especially by Hadley, Henry, Cohen, Gray, and Kai. In addition to his wife Meshelle, survivors include 2 sons, Wesley Thompson (Sarah), Belton, Mo., and Scott Thompson (LeNeeah), Joplin, Mo., 5 grandchildren, Henry and Gray Thompson and Hadley, Cohen, and Kai Thompson; his father, Lloyd Thompson, Pleasant Hill, Mo.; a brother Greg Thompson (Anna), Joplin, Mo.; 2 sisters, Susan Wehner (Bill), Pleasant Hill, Mo., and Stasi Aguilar (Danny), Lee’s Summit, Mo.; 2 brothers-in-law, Bryan Ledbetter (Wanda), Calhoun, Tennessee, and Mark Ledbetter (Mary), Mt. Pleasant, Iowa; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon; his father and mother-in-law, Henry and Linda Ledbetter; a niece, Jenna Aguilar and a nephew, Matthew Ledbetter. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020, at the Adrian Christian Church, Adrian, Mo., with Pastor Matthew Harris officiating. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 p.m. on Monday in Mount Hope Cemetery, Webb City, Mo., with Dr. John Swadley officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Adrian Christian Church. Masks are requested. The family suggests contributions to Adrian Christian Church in care of the Hadley Funeral Home, Windsor.