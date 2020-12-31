Jeep vs. Bridge

On December 29th at approximately 2:11 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a single motor vehicle collision near the intersection of 270th Street and Highway 218. A 2016 Jeep Cherokee driven by Adokole Otanwa, 40 of Iowa City, was traveling south bound when the vehicle left the roadway. The vehicle crossed through the median and struck the north bound bridge over Big Creek near mile marker 38. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $7000. No injuries were reported and there was no visible damage to the bridge.