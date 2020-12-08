Jeanette R. Trueblood

Jeanette R. Trueblood, a longtime resident of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

Jeanette was born in rural Henry County on December 7, 1935, the daughter of Ray D. and Helen Alice (Harshbarger) Trueblood. She graduated from Mount Pleasant High in 1954 and went on to earn a teaching certificate at Iowa State Teachers College (University of Northern Iowa) in 1956 and her BA degree from Iowa Wesleyan College in 1961.

Jeanette taught elementary grades at Bennet, Iowa (4 years) and at Knoxville, Iowa (30 years). Upon retiring from teaching, she returned to Mount Pleasant and worked as a sales person at Walker’s Office Supply for many years.

While living in Mount Pleasant she enjoyed membership in several clubs, including; Stitch & Chatter Neighborhood Club, South Center Club, Pleasant Pickers, Coterie, Fortnightly, and Retired School Personnel of Henry County.

She enjoyed her family and friends, reading, music, pets, and collecting horse figurines.

Survivors include her sister, Mildred Irene Thompson, of Marion, Iowa, (currently residing at Sunnybrook Assisted Living in Mount Pleasant); nieces, Janice (David) Adams of Lake Zurich, IL, and Donna (Martin) Finnegan, of Vermillion, SD; nephew, Kevin (Debbie) Thompson, of Columbia, MO; 6 great-nieces/nephews, 6 great-great nieces/nephews and many cousins and dear friends.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers; Merlin H and Kenneth Wayne.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel, the family will not be present. There will be a private family service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020. Burial will be in the Cedar Creek Friends Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, or Cedar Creek Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at Powell Funeral Homes Facebook page and at our website, www.powellfuneralhomes.com.