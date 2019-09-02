Jean Lucille Wenke

Jean Lucille Wenke, 78, of Bonaparte, Iowa passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 10:40 a.m. at her home.

She was born May 21, 1941 in Burlington, Iowa, the daughter of LaMonte and Jane (Meck) Petersen. On May 25, 1963, she married William “Bill” Wenke in Burlington, Iowa.

Survivors include her husband, Bill; three children, Dana Mabe of Bonaparte, Iowa, Evan Wenke of Fairfield, Iowa, and Mark (Laura) Wenke of Ottumwa, Iowa; four grandchildren, Heather Mabe, Natasha Wenke, John (Diana Foster) Wenke and Connor (Kaeli) Davis, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her infant granddaughter, Alyson Mabe, and brother, Raymond Petersen.

Jean was a 1959 graduate of Burlington High School and she attended Burlington Business College. She was a member of Chocolate Sisters and the Bonaparte Friends of the Library where she served as secretary. Jean and Bill owned and operated Waterfront Place Antiques in Bonaparte. Jean was a devoted mother, homemaker and Christian. She loved to make quilts to give to her family and friends, and tending to her flower gardens.

Friends may call after 12:00 P.M. Wednesday at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington where the family will meet with friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Following the visitation her body will be cremated.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday September 5, 2019 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington with Pastor Sally Barrett officiating. Burial will follow at the Bonaparte Cemetery, Bonaparte, Iowa.

A memorial is being established in her memory.

