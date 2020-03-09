Jazz Band State Results Update

-courtesy of Dave Schneider

Mount Pleasant High School’s Jazz 1 is headed to the Iowa Jazz Championships, becoming an automatic qualifier by placing second in class 3A on Saturday at the District Jazz Festival in Iowa City. Mount Pleasant will be one of 60 bands from around the state, with fifteen in each of the four classes by school enrollment, which will compete in the Iowa Jazz Championships in Ames on April 7. They will play at 2:45 pm in the Scheman Building on the Iowa State University Campus in Ames.

Mount Pleasant Middle School placed first in the middle school division, and Jazz 2 placed fourth in the Second Bands category. The only other area school to place in the contest was Winfield-Mt. Union, taking second place in class 1A. usually the top 2 at district qualify. But since there were only 2 in 1A at that district, only first place North Mahaska qualified.

Official results were released Sunday evening from the Southeast Iowa Bandmasters Association District Jazz Festival held Saturday in Iowa City.