Jazz Band & Show Choir Results

Mount Pleasant Middle School’s show choir Chain Reaction won first place in the middle school division at the Fort Madison Show Choir Invitational on Saturday. Meanwhile, the high school’s InMotion took top honors in class 3A in the daytime competition and qualified for the finals, placing third overall. Hannibal won the Grand Championship, followed by Southeast Polk, Mount Pleasant, West Branch, Southeast Polk Prep and Central Lee. In the daytime round, in the 1A/2A division, Central Lee placed second and Danville third. Danville’s Carmen Bolding was named Best Male Soloist.

Mount Pleasant High School’s Jazz 1 is headed to the Iowa Jazz Championships, becoming an automatic qualifier by placing second in class 3A on Saturday at the District Jazz Festival in Iowa City. Mount Pleasant will be one of 60 bands from around the state, with fifteen in each of the four classes by school enrollment, which will compete in the Iowa Jazz Championships in Ames on April 7.

As of late Saturday night the Mt. Pleasant Middle School instrumental directors did not have the results for how Jazz 2 or the middle school jazz band did at district.