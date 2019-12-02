Jason M. Hollingsworth

Jason M. Hollingsworth, 38, of Burlington, died Thursday, November 21, 2019 at his residence.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Friday, Dec. 6 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 607 S. Jackson Street, Mount Pleasant. Father Paul Connolly will celebrate the mass. Burial will be in the St. Alphonsus Cemetery. The family will greet friends at a luncheon in the church’s Manning Hall following the committal service. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com. The Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mount Pleasant, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Jason Michael Hollingsworth was born March 12, 1981 in St. Paul, MN, the son of Laura Diane Hollingsworth. He moved to Austin, TX as a young child and attended school there. He received his GED and Associates Degree in Information Technology from Southeastern Community College.

While in Austin, Jason worked as a shipping agent for VinTran. After his move to Iowa, he was employed by Lomont Molding, City Carton and Drake Hardware. He had also owned and operated CenTex IT Solutions. Jason was involved in Ham Radio operation and almost everything relating to computers. He loved the outdoors, and was involved in fishing on the lake, camping and parachuting.

Those thankful for sharing in Jason’s life include his grandparents, Elmont and Patricia Hollingsworth of Mt. Pleasant; an uncle – Michael Hollingsworth of Minneapolis, MN; a niece – Kasy Lynn Hollingsworth; a nephew – Brian James Hollingsworth and cousins Vanessa, Jacquelyn and Tim Hollingsworth and their children.

His mother and sister, Jennifer Hollingsworth, precede Jason in death.