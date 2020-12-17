Janet Sue Martin

Janet Sue Martin, 70 , of New London, died Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Great River Hospice House, West Burlington after a short, hard fought battle with abdominal sarcomatoid malignant neoplasma.

She was born January 24, 1950 in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of William and Dorothy Louise Burkey Logan. On October 18, 1968 she married William “Billy” Martin in Mt. Pleasant. She was a 1968 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School and a graduate of Southeastern Community College and did her clinicals at the Mental Health Institute in Mt. Pleasant. She worked as a Medical Laboratory Technician for 25 years at the hospital in Mt. Pleasant, Burlington, and Washington. She took time off when her daughters were born to be a mom and homemaker, and then returned to the laboratory. She did some work in remodeling and interior design, and liked to go antiquing and collecting. Fishing and camping, watching wildlife, and enjoying the livestock, farm animals and her dogs were favorite pasttimes. As a child, she and her sister Judy, liked going to Grandma and Grandpa Burkey’s farm. She also enjoyed her flower garden and loved to mow. She especially adored her grandchildren and chose to retire early so she and Billy could attend their events.

Janet is survived by her husband, Billy of New London; daughters, Belinda Martin (Ron) DeWitt and Teresa (Chad) Johnson, both of Solon; four grandchildren, Eli (Kelsey Smith) DeWitt and Chandler DeWitt, and Hunter (fiancé Rylee Blood) Johnson and Keegan Johnson; and a sister, Judy Bowman of Le Mars, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather Ed Boyd, and sister Nancy Logan.

According to her wishes, Janet has been cremated and a private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Elliott Chapel, New London is assisting the family. A memorial has been established. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com