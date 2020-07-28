Janet L. Shumaker

Janet L. Shumaker, 81, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Sunnybrook of Mt. Pleasant.

A private funeral service will be held at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant with words of comfort by Dan Spray. Burial will follow in the Forest Home Cemetery of Mt. Pleasant. Memorials may be directed to Every Step Hospice in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at wwwmurphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is caring for her arrangements.