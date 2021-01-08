Janet Hall

Janet Hall, 88, of Morning Sun, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021, at Great River Medical Center. Memorial services will be held at a later date with burial in Elmwood Cemetery. Memorials have been established for the Centenary United Methodist Church of Morning Sun and the Morning Sun Ambulance. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Morning Sun is caring for Janet’s arrangements and her family.

Janet Louise Hamilton was born on July 2, 1932 in Burlington, Iowa, the daughter of Cecil and Myrtle (Baird) Hamilton. Janet was a 1950 graduate of Morning Sun High School and went on to earn her secretary degree from AIC College. While attending college, Janet played basketball for the AIC women’s basketball team. Following college graduation, Janet worked at Midwest Biscuit and Sylvannia for a short period. On September 28, 1952, Janet was united in marriage to Verl Hall in Morning Sun. For a majority of her life, Janet was a homemaker always caring for her family and cleaned homes a little. She was a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church, helped with many Harvest Fests at the church and belonged to numerous Bridge Clubs. Janet loved all sports and enjoyed watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs. Her greatest love and enjoyment were her family who meant everything to her, of which her biggest was attending all of her grandchildren’s activities.

Janet will be deeply missed by her children, Kevin (Shirley) Hall of Wapello, Brenda (Frank) Springsteen of Morning Sun and Jill Heater of Morning Sun; grandchildren, Matt (Beth) Hall, Kori (Dave) Griffin, Kortney (Mark) Wagner, Abby (Brett) Shafer, Colby (Annie) Springsteen, Kenna (Cody) Greiner, Rebekah Hall and Kensley Heater; great-grandchildren, Maddi, Bryse, Brady, Maddox, Max, Mya, Taeya, Paisley, Ryker, Maybel, Gentry, Haven, Emery, Rylin, Annaka and Jaxton; sister, Judi (Paul) Delzell of Fulton, Illinois; sister-in-law, Jan Hamilton of Branson, Missouri; nieces and nephews, including her sister Cora’s family, Sandra (Mick) Johnson and family, Joe (Diane) Stotlar and family and Bruce (Barb) Stotlar and family.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Verl in 2006; two brothers, Lonnie and Jack Hamilton and two sisters, Cora Stotlar and Patsy Huddle.