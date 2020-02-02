Janet G. Megorden Stalder

Janet G. Megorden Stalder, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at Brookdale Wake Forest Senior Living following an eleven-year battle with dementia.

Services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Hope Lutheran Church in Wake Forest, NC with Pastor Lew Upchurch officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to Hope Lutheran Church.

Born November 6, 1943, in Ogden, UT, Janet Gretchen was the daughter of Dr. William and Jean (Smith) Megorden. Janet spent her formative years in Mount Pleasant, IA, and graduated from Mount Pleasant High School. She received her B.A. degree from Grinnell College in Grinnell, IA. Janet worked as a computer programmer for Honeywell in Minneapolis, MN. She married Bob Stalder on July 31, 1976, in Waukon, IA. Over the next twenty years, she moved with Bob from Minnesota to Rockford, IL, Malvern, PA, and Columbus, OH while raising their two sons, Jim and Matt.

Bob and Janet retired in 1999 and have called Wake Forest, NC their home for the past 20 years. Throughout her entire life, Janet was a very sweet, loving, and giving person. She was an active volunteer for the Cub Scouts as a Den Mother, a fundraiser for Paoli Hospital Auxiliary Board, and was devoted to the Stephen Ministry at Hope Lutheran Church.

Survivors include her husband, Bob of Wake Forest, NC; two sons, Jim Stalder of Fort Worth, TX and Matt Stalder of Malvern, PA; three grandchildren; and three sisters, Margie (Richard) Bailly of Fargo, ND, Judy (Jim) Kinney of Mount Pleasant, IA, and Jeannie (Pete Oehmen) Megorden of Clarkfield, MN.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Mary Megorden Myer.