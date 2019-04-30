James “Jim” Besick

James “Jim” Besick, 87, passed away on April 27, 2019 at his home. He was born on July 1, 1931 to Lumir and Mildred Bolin Besick. Jim graduated from Atalissa High School and shortly after married Nellie Williams on November 19, 1950 at her parents’ home south of Douds. Together Jim and Nellie raised four children; Randy, Jim, Jody and Pamela.

Jim worked for 20 years at John Morrell and also worked more than 10 years at Hormel. He liked spending time wood working and on metal fabrication. Jim also farmed crops, livestock and enjoyed raising goats.

He is survived by three sons, Randy (Donna) Besick of Keosauqua, Jim Besick of Keosauqua, and Jody Besick of Muscatine, Iowa; a granddaughter, Heather McDowell; a grandson, Joshua Besick; a great-granddaughter, ZoE Besick; two brothers, Leonard (Shirley) Besick, Dennis (Linda) Besick; and a sister, Bonnie Robinson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lumir and Mildred Besick; wife, Nellie; daughter, Pamela McDowell; and a brother, Gerald (Laura) Besick.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Lebanon United Methodist Church with Pastor Olympia Marcos officiating. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Lebanon United Methodist Church with family present to greet friends until the time of the service. Memorial contributions in Jim’s honor may be made to EveryStep Hospice of Mt. Pleasant. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.