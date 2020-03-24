James Ernest Koller

James Ernest Koller, 73, of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at 7:55 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home.

He was born on December 16, 1946 the son of Floyd and Mable (Denney) Koller. On November 28, 1970, he married Mary Jo Menke at St. James Church in St. Paul, Iowa. Jim and Mary Jo were happily married for 49 years.

Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Tina (Brian) Conner, Tonya (Jonathan) Hasleiet; two sons: Jimmie (Lauren Switzer) Koller and Daniel (Argelia) Koller; eleven grandchildren: Kelsi (Keaton), Payton, Tyler, Cameron, Jeron (JJ), Taylor, Avery, Lydia, Khanon, Grayson, and Joseph; great grandchild: Baby Loveall expected in April 2020; one brother: Robert (Patty) Koller; one sister: Bette (Steve) Muerhoff; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Susie and Ernest Koller; his parents: Floyd and Mable Koller; and sister: Judy Schlicher.

Jim was a member of the Zion Mennonite Church. A graduate of Central Lee High School, he owned and operated Koller Trucking, Inc. and J&M Aglime, LLC. He loved his life’s work. Jim was an avid St. Louis Cardinal, Iowa State Cyclone, and University of Iowa Hawkeye fan. Jim enjoyed watching his kids and grandchildren’s sporting events. His family was his pride in life, he never knew a stranger and truly treated everyone around him like family.

Due to the restrictions for public gathering caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, a memorial service for James will be held at future date. A private family burial will take place at the Mennonite Cemetery, Donnellson, Iowa. Please feel free to send a card or note to the family directly or through the funeral home website www.schmitzlfuneralhomes.com .

A memorial has been established in his memory for the Zion Mennonite Cemetery, Fort Madison Community Hospital Home Health and Hospice, or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Memorials can be mailed to the family at P.O. Box 95, Donnellson, Iowa 52625.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with the arrangements.